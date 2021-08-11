Most of us associate a barn with animals and farming - but some of the most luxurious conversions in recent years feature these mammoth rural properties.

And West Barn, on the Suffolk border near Newmarket, is no exception.

West Barn, in the highly sought after village of Ashley, offers a brick and flint finished property with all the charisma that a converted barn with four bedrooms, a studio and an enclosed garden provides.

West Barn, Ashley

The perfect family home, West Barn, which is on the market with Jackson-Stops for £649,000 is situated just four miles outside of Newmarket.

Its welcoming interior offers an entrance hall, sitting room, dining room and kitchen, with the first floor providing a bathroom, four bedrooms, including the master, which has an ensuite shower room.

An enclosed rear garden can be found just outside the property, with a cart lodge, studio, garden storage area and a driveway with parking room for several cars.

Guide price: £649,000

Agent: Jackson-Stops via 01638 662231

