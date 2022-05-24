Listed £1.25 million house in Lidgate comes complete with heated outdoor pool and an all-weather tennis court
Mainly of 16th century origin, Suffolk House, in Lidgate, is a substantial Grade II* Listed property with an outdoor heated swimming pool, tennis court and beautiful grounds.
With exposed timber framing and plaster infill under a pantiled roof, and a prominent gable in red brick, the house has considerable character.
It boasts a wealth of attractive period features, including exposed ceiling and wall timbers, some original windows and inglenook fireplaces.
It is on the market through jackson-stops.co.uk with a guide price of £1.25 million.
The accommodation, in brief, comprises, on the ground floor, an entrance hall, drawing room, sitting room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, conservatory, utility, cloakroom and cellar.
Upstairs are six bedrooms, one with en-suite shower room, and two family bath/shower rooms.
Outside, Suffolk House is approached through a five-bar gate, leading to a large gravelled driveway with parking for several cars and access to the garages and grounds beyond.
The attractive grounds, of around two acres, are a particular feature and for many years played host to Lidgate village fêtes.
There is an outdoor heated swimming pool, all-weather tennis court, a studio/garden office and two stables.
