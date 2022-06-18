Modern family home in Cheveley near Newmarket with paddock views for sale at £955,000
This modern family home in Cheveley, near Newmarket, enjoys fine paddock views while also benefiting from an attractive and private established garden.
The light and spacious property has rendered elevations under a slate roof with underfloor heating to the ground floor and an alarm system.
It is being marketed by Jackson-Stops with a guide price of £955,000.
The accommodation, in brief, comprises, on the ground floor, a reception hall, sitting room, family room, open plan kitchen/dining room – fitted with base and eye level units, worktops with tiled splashbacks and integrated appliances including a Range cooker and dishwasher – utility room, boot room and cloakroom.
Upstairs, off a spacious galleried landing, is the master bedroom with en suite bathroom, guest bedroom with en suite shower room, three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Outside, within the enclosed rear garden, is a detached office/gym/studio.
There is driveway parking for several cars and an integral tandem garage with garden access.
Contact Jackson-Stops on 01638 662231 or visit the website.