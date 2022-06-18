Home   Property News   Article

Modern family home in Cheveley near Newmarket with paddock views for sale at £955,000

By Suffolk News Reporter
suffolk@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 05:00, 18 June 2022

This modern family home in Cheveley, near Newmarket, enjoys fine paddock views while also benefiting from an attractive and private established garden.

The light and spacious property has rendered elevations under a slate roof with underfloor heating to the ground floor and an alarm system.

It is being marketed by Jackson-Stops with a guide price of £955,000.

Newmarket Road, Cheveley. Jackson-Stops
The accommodation, in brief, comprises, on the ground floor, a reception hall, sitting room, family room, open plan kitchen/dining room – fitted with base and eye level units, worktops with tiled splashbacks and integrated appliances including a Range cooker and dishwasher – utility room, boot room and cloakroom.

Upstairs, off a spacious galleried landing, is the master bedroom with en suite bathroom, guest bedroom with en suite shower room, three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Outside, within the enclosed rear garden, is a detached office/gym/studio.

It enjoys fine paddock views while also benefiting from an attractive and private established garden. Picture: Jackson-Stops
There is driveway parking for several cars and an integral tandem garage with garden access.

Outside, within the enclosed rear garden, is a detached office/gym/studio. Picture: Jackson-Stops
The sitting room. Picture: Jackson-Stops
There is a spacious galleried landing. Picture: Jackson-Stops
The open plan kitchen/dining room. Picture: Jackson-Stops
The kitchen is fitted with base and eye level units. Picture: Jackson-Stops
The home has an en suite from the master bedroom, as well as a family bathroom
One of the property's living rooms
The home is on the market for just under £955,000
The open plan kitchen/dining room opens up into the garden
One of the home's bedrooms
The property offers four bedrooms
The home has an en suite from the master bedroom, as well as a family bathroom
Contact Jackson-Stops on 01638 662231 or visit the website.

