This stylish Suffolk home is literally fit for a lord

Believed to date back to the 1880s, 4 Harraton House is an impressive home with a wealth of period features.

Located in a private road in Exning, just two miles from Newmarket, it forms part of Harraton House which was originally built by Lord Durham as his main residence for neighbouring Harraton Court Stables.

It is on the market with Jackson-Stops with a guide price of £745,000.

The light and spacious accommodation extends to 2,928 sq ft and incorporates a porch/boot room and reception hall with the original parquet floor. The double-aspect sitting room has a large bay window to the front, an open fireplace, high ceilings and a door to the garden. Adjacent to it, the family room also has windows to the front and an open fireplace and there is a study at the end of the hall.

At the rear of the property, the double-aspect kitchen/breakfast room has a range of fitted units, double Belfast sink, a large island with built-in cupboards and breakfast bar, a two-door Aga, integrated appliances including five-ring induction hob, two ovens, dishwasher, boiling hot water tap, fridge and freezer. The dining room is perfect for entertaining with windows to the rear overlooking the courtyard, high ceilings and a wood floor. The utility room has plumbing for a washing machine and there is also a cloakroom on the ground floor.

On the first floor, the main bedroom overlooks the front garden. There are three further good-sized bedrooms, one with a large roof space adjoining which has the potential to be adapted to increase the accommodation. There is a bathroom and shower room located off the landing.

A driveway provides parking for several cars and the south-facing front garden is laid to lawn with hedging and paving to the house. The enclosed courtyard has a variety of plants and shrubs with a pedestrian gate to the rear and an outbuilding and outside lighting. There is also a large garage as part of a communal block.

Agent: 01638 662231 / jackson-stops.co.uk

