A glamping site with ‘Hobbit-style’ homes aimed at giving campers a Lord of the Rings-style experience is being planned for land near Soham .

And the purpose-built pods proposed even promise to fit Tolkien’s own description ‘a hobbit-hole, and that means comfort.”

Leanne Edwards and Nicola Joan Jarman have applied to East Cambridgeshire District Council to change use of their land in Long Dolver Drove which is just over a mile north of Soham, and create five luxury glamping pods.

Hobbit-style luxury pods similar to this one could soon feature at a glamping site proposed for just outside Soham. Picture: ECDC

In a statement they said: “No two would be the same. They would take on a feel of a fantasy land similar to what would be seen within Lord of the Rings, providing an escape for the holiday makers in simplistic but enjoyable surroundings.”

The pods would be built using raw timber with the bark till in place to ‘offer a rustic feel and sitting within the landscape with minimal intrusion’.

According to the statement, the pods would be created by the owners in a ‘fun and quirky’ way. They would be less than four metres in height and raised off the ground on a 300 millimetre plinth with access by steps or ramps for disabled users to make the site as inclusive as possible.

the purpose-built pods proposed even promise to fit Tolkien’s own description ‘a hobbit-hole, and that means comfort.” Picture: ECDC

They would each have a wood- burning stove, sink and basic cooking facilities and sleeping areas, showers and toilets which would empty into a compostable toilet system cleared by specialist tankers.

The applicants, who are professional painters and decorators, bought the land they want to use for the glamping site back in 2016 together with a barn they have converted into their home.

According to their statement, ‘the land has allowed the owners to pursue their love of all things natural being a property far enough away from the hustle and bustle of the working week but a stone’s throw from Soham with the shops and services required for modern day living’.

Part of it now accommodates wildfowl including geese that have been rescued along with ducks and chickens for whom a pond has been created.

Leanne Edwards and Nicola Joan Jarman have applied to East Cambridgeshire District Council to change use of their land in Long Dolver Drove which is just over a mile north of Soham, and create five luxury glamping pods.

And the applicants said all neighbours and owners of properties along Long Dolver Drove had been informed of the proposed application and supported the idea.

The proposal also suggests car parking with a permeable surface for up to 16 cars and close enough to the site to allow holiday makers to carry their bags to the pods with trolleys also available if needed.

Vehicles would not be allowed to enter the grassed area housing the holiday pods and secure cycle storage areas would also be provided.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Soham