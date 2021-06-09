Firefighters have put out a blaze at an industrial unit which saw crews from Suffolk rush to the scene to stop it spreading.

The blaze at Standen Engineering in Ely's Station Road could be seen towering over part of the industrial unit, with images showing thick plumes of black smoke billowing from the building.

The smoke could be seen across the city, with some residents forced to shut their windows and doors on one of the hottest days of the year.

Standen Engeneering fire Ely. Picture by Mark Westley. (48037670)

Emergency services were called at about 12.30 this afternoon, with crews from Ely, Soham and Newmarket being sent to attend the scene, as well as engines as far away as Huntingdon.

And because of where the blaze was, firefighters had to use an aerial appliance to used to help extinguish the flames.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "Firefighters arrived to find smoke issuing from the building and a well-developed fire involving a single-storey industrial unit.

Standen Engeneering fire Ely. Picture by Mark Westley. (48037676)

"Firefighters worked exceptionally hard to get the fire under control fast and prevent further spread."

All crews left the scene just before 4pm, and the road was re-opened by police.

The fire service have said the cause of the fire was accidental.

Standen Engeneering fire Ely. Picture by Mark Westley. (48037660)

Standen Engeneering fire Ely. Picture by Mark Westley. (48037631)

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Soham