Firefighters are currently tackling a large straw and manure stack blaze near Soham.

A water carrier from Ramsey and crews from Newmarket and Manea were called to the 80-100 tonne stack fire at 6.30pm in Long Dolver Drove.

A pumping appliance was used.

Two crews remain at the scene.