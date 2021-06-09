Fire crews from Newmarket have been sent to a blaze in Ely near the city's Tesco.

Five fire crews are in Station Road, which is just outside Suffolk, after emergency services were called to a large blaze in a factory unit at around 12.30 this afternoon.

The road has now been closed by Cambridgeshire Police as firefighters work to put the fire out at Standen Engineering, which is opposite the railway station.

A spokesman from the fire service told Suffolk News: "A number of crews are in attendance and firefighters arrived to find a well-established fire in a single storey industrial unit.

"Crews have worked hard to get the fire under control quickly and prevent further spread.

"The road is currently closed, and people are advised to avoid the area."

Crews from Newmarket, Ely, Soham, Cottenham, Cambridge and Huntingdon were sent to the scene, but some have been stood down.

