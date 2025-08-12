Five people have been injured and taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash on a busy route.

Police and paramedics were called to the crash on the A142 at Soham at about 12.10pm yesterday.

A silver Ford Fiesta heading south towards Newmarket was involved in a collision with a black Honda CRV and a grey Vauxhall Corsa, both heading in the opposite direction.

Five people have been left injured following a three-vehicle crash on the A142 at Soham. Picture: Google Maps/iStock

The Honda driver, a 71-year-old man from Soham, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, with serious injuries.

The driver of the Corsa, a 77-year-old woman from Soham, was also seriously injured and taken to Addenbrooke’s.

Three other people were taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.

Sergeant Duncan Hall said: “I know there are several witnesses we would still like to speak to in connection with this crash who haven’t spoken to officers.

“If anyone has dashcam footage of the collision or the moments building up to it then I would ask them to get in touch.”

Anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage should use reference CC-11082025-0199 and report it through the force website.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.