A school has joined with local football teams in a bid to raise more than £120,000 to build a full size 3G football pitch.

Representatives from Soham Village College, Soham Town Rangers FC, Soham Town Youth, and Soham United, have got together to form a working group with the aim of getting the new pitch built on the village college’s playing fields.

Kate Tye, of the Staploe Education Trust, of which the village college is part, said: “With 25-plus football teams in the town, catering for youth and adult inclusive football, Soham desperately needs investment into sports facilities."

Representatives of the working group set up to try to raise £125,000 for a new 3G pitch for Soham

A report explaining the project said that with the growth in the number of football teams in Soham, clubs were finding it increasingly challenging to find enough grass space on which to train and play matches. Most grass areas are already being heavily used which, in turn, impacted on the quality of the few grass pitches that were available.

“We are working with Cambridgeshire Football Association and the Football Foundation to secure partnership funding towards this project. However we will also need help from the community to bring this project to life,” said Kate.

“This facility is for all to use and will be a huge asset to the town for years to come.”

Trust facilities manager Ross Knappett said “This is an exciting project for the school, partner clubs, and the community. It will create extra opportunities for students at Soham Village College to participate in sports during the school day and provide local clubs from Soham and the surrounding areas first class training facilities all year round.”

The appeal to raise the funds for the new pitch has set £125,000 as its minimum target.

And the working group has outlined it plans for raising the cash which include a social media campaign through a Go Fund Me page, tasking each youth football team from each club to try to raise £1,000, explore grant funding from local authorities and sporting charities and donations from individuals and companies. The group also hopes the community will get behind the appeal and organise their own fundraising events.

To make a donation, call Mr Knappett on 01353 724100.