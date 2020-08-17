Main striker Sam Mulready and Ely City's Ashley Walter commit to Soham Town Rangers
Soham Town Rangers have been boosted by the news that main marksman Sam Mulready has agreed to remain with the club for the upcoming 2020/21 campaign.
The striker returned to the Greens in February 2018 after a stint at Corby Town and has been the leading goalscorer ever since, with his performances last term earning him the Sponsor's Player of the Year award.
And player-boss Robbie Mason has been further uplifted with the addition of Ashley Walter from neighbouring Ely City.
Walter, who can play either in defence or midfield, had a brief spell at Julius Martin Lane back in 2013.
Last season he was the Robins' third highest appearance maker (33) in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.
Read moreFootball
More by this authorLiam Apicella
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)