Soham Town Rangers have been boosted by the news that main marksman Sam Mulready has agreed to remain with the club for the upcoming 2020/21 campaign.

The striker returned to the Greens in February 2018 after a stint at Corby Town and has been the leading goalscorer ever since, with his performances last term earning him the Sponsor's Player of the Year award.

And player-boss Robbie Mason has been further uplifted with the addition of Ashley Walter from neighbouring Ely City.

Football Soham Town Rangers v Histon Sam Mulready Picture by Mark Westley. (40668889)

Walter, who can play either in defence or midfield, had a brief spell at Julius Martin Lane back in 2013.

Last season he was the Robins' third highest appearance maker (33) in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

