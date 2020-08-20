There was interest from elsewhere, but Sam Mulready has committed his future to Soham Town Rangers.

Since rejoining the club from Corby Town in the early part of 2018, Mulready has scored more than 50 goals for the Greens in all competitions.

Such a return unsurprisingly captured the attention of fellow Step 4 clubs and others at Step 3, but Mulready has opted to remain where he feels comfortable.

FOOTBALL: Soham Town Rangers v Romford Sam Mulready scores for Soham Picture Mark Westley. (40705624)

“When you score goals regularly there is always going to be interest from other clubs,” he said.

“There was some decent interest but ultimately it is same story as always – I enjoy playing for Soham and I am happy there.

“I am close with the lads and I get on really well with Mase (Robbie Mason, manager), Erks (Erkan Okay, assistant) and Grovesy (Lloyd Groves, player-coach).

Soham Town Rangers v St Ives FA Trophy Sam Mulready Picture by Mark Westley. (40825648)

“There was no need to move. I am playing every week and I am scoring goals – there is a lot to be said for that.

“We’ve also got a good squad together and it feels like we’ve got the chance to have a good season.

“It wasn’t a hard decision in the end (to stay). It would have taken a lot for me to leave the club.”

Mulready’s importance to Soham is clear for all to see. Before Covid-19 halted football last term he had notched 10 more goals than any of his team-mates, while the season before the gap to the second highest scorer was 16.

FOOTBALL: Soham v Heybridge Swifts Sam Mulready with a chance for Soham, just wide. Picture by Mark Westley. (40825643)

Such pressure could weigh heavy on some players, but Mulready believes being relied upon brings out the best in him.

“I feel like I thrive on pressure and having that sense of responsibility,” added Mulready, who is currently sidelined by the dislocated shoulder he suffered while playing tennis a few weeks ago.

“I’ve scored quite regularly since joining Soham and that shows this is the right place to play.

“It is also a big thing to know that if I don’t score one week, I’m not going to be automatically dropped the next week.

“As a striker you are annoyed enough about not scoring, so to not have the chance to put that right is frustrating.

“I’ve never gone too long without scoring at Soham because I get the chance to put it right.”

And in a further boost for Soham, the versatile Ashley Walter has signed on the dotted line from neighbouring Ely City.

Walter, who can play either in defence or midfield, was the Robins’ third highest appearance maker last season.

Read more Football