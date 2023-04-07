A motorcyclist has died following a crash on the A142 near Soham last night.

At about 9pm, police received reports of a collision between a Volvo XC90 and a Kawasaki motorcycle at the junction with Northfield Road.

Officers and paramedics attended but the motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, died at the scene.

The crash was on the A142 near Soham at the junction with Northfield Road. Picture: Google

A 56-year-old woman from Soham was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

She has since been released on bail until May 10.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant dashcam footage should visit Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s website or call 101 quoting incident 531 of April 6.