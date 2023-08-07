Soham crash in Wicken Road leaves man in serious condition at Addenbrooke’s Hospital
Published: 11:12, 07 August 2023
A man suffered serious injuries after a single vehicle crash in Soham.
The crash was in Wicken Road at about 4.30pm yesterday and involved a blue Ford Focus.
Officers and paramedics attended, and the man, in his 30s, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in a serious condition where he remains.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage that could assist the investigation, is urged to contact police online quoting Operation Holcombe, or call 101.