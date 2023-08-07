A man suffered serious injuries after a single vehicle crash in Soham.

The crash was in Wicken Road at about 4.30pm yesterday and involved a blue Ford Focus.

Officers and paramedics attended, and the man, in his 30s, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in a serious condition where he remains.

Wicken Road in Soham. Picture: Google

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage that could assist the investigation, is urged to contact police online quoting Operation Holcombe, or call 101.