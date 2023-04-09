Soham man Jake Fenn to face trial in King's Lynn after alleged assault at Watlington railway station
Published: 11:00, 09 April 2023
| Updated: 11:08, 09 April 2023
A 28-year-old will face trial later this year after being charged with assault.
Jake Fenn is accused of assaulting a female by beating her at Watlington's railway station on August 27 last year.
He appeared at Lynn Magistrates' Court on Thursday for a pre-trial hearing, and pleaded not guilty to the offence.
Fenn, of Mill Corner in Soham, Cambridgeshire, was handed a trial date of September 5.
Magistrates released him on unconditional bail until 10am on that day, when he will return to the Lynn court.