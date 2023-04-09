Home   Soham   Article

Subscribe Now

Soham man Jake Fenn to face trial in King's Lynn after alleged assault at Watlington railway station

By Suffolk News Reporter
-
suffolk@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:00, 09 April 2023
 | Updated: 11:08, 09 April 2023

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A 28-year-old will face trial later this year after being charged with assault.

Jake Fenn is accused of assaulting a female by beating her at Watlington's railway station on August 27 last year.

He appeared at Lynn Magistrates' Court on Thursday for a pre-trial hearing, and pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The hearing took place at Lynn Magistrates Court.
The hearing took place at Lynn Magistrates Court.

Fenn, of Mill Corner in Soham, Cambridgeshire, was handed a trial date of September 5.

Magistrates released him on unconditional bail until 10am on that day, when he will return to the Lynn court.

Courts Newmarket Soham Suffolk News Reporter