A 28-year-old will face trial later this year after being charged with assault.

Jake Fenn is accused of assaulting a female by beating her at Watlington's railway station on August 27 last year.

He appeared at Lynn Magistrates' Court on Thursday for a pre-trial hearing, and pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The hearing took place at Lynn Magistrates Court.

Fenn, of Mill Corner in Soham, Cambridgeshire, was handed a trial date of September 5.

Magistrates released him on unconditional bail until 10am on that day, when he will return to the Lynn court.