A 32-year-old man who was shot in the chest with a shotgun just outside Soham remains in a serious condition.

Ben Davis was shot in the torso in Eye Hill Drove, near Barcham Trees, in the early hours of September 5.

Today Cambridgeshire Police have confirmed he remains in a serious condition in Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge.

Two men are set to appear before a crown court judge next month to face charges of attempted murder.

Craig Garrod, 26, of Hill Drove, and Wayne Bonus, 38, of Sand Street, appeared before Peterborough Magistrates' Court earlier this month accused of attempting to kill Mr Davis.

During the short hearing on September 7 they confirmed their name, age and address, and Deputy District Judge Mark Studdert remanded them in custody.

Kevin Thompson, 39, of Eastern Avenue, also appeared at the court and is accused of assisting an offender by hiding a shotgun. He was released on conditional bail.

The trio did not give a plea when they appeared before magistrates and will appear at Cambridge Crown Court on October 5.

