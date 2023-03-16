The next phase of major A14 works near Stowmarket will begin next week with 24-hour lane closures expected to be in place.

Work on the £37m project, which will replace the road surface between Haughley and Tothill, or junction 47a and junction 49, began on February 20 and will continue until summer 2024.

In order for the repairs to take place and allow traffic to use the route while works take place, a contraflow system will need to be installed.

Work on the A14 has been ongoing for weeks. Picture: Google Maps

This is when the route is closed in one direction, and traffic is moved to the opposite side to share the carriageway.

This would impose a 50 mile-per-hour speed limit and reduce traffic to a single lane.

National Highways revealed daytime closures will be needed in order to install the contraflow system.

Eastbound route, between junctions 47a and 49, will be closed from March 24 until 5am on April 18.

Westbound route, between junctions 49 and 47a, will be closed between March 28 and 5am on April 18.

These closures will be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week, National Highways noted.

The authority said: "There may be times between these dates where our workers won’t be visible during the day, this is because we may be working out of sight.

"Following this, the contraflow will be fully installed by April 18 and will remain in place for the duration of our scheme.

"During these lane closures, and when the contraflow is installed, traffic will still be able to travel along the A14.

"The entries and exits at junction 47 (Woolpit), junction 47a (Haughley) and junction 49 (Tothill) will also remain open."

During this time, traffic will be reduced to a single lane.

Overnight closures will also be in place between junctions 43 and 51 – or from Bury St Edmunds to Ipswich.

A full list of planned closures can be found here.

Since the last report, new overnight closures have been announced.

These are:

April 3 to April 5 – westbound junctions 51 to 43

April 11 until April 14 – westbound junctions 51 to 43

April 17 – eastbound junctions 43 to 51

While the overnight closures are in place, traffic will be diverted via the A143 and A140.

This could add up to 40 minutes to journeys.

Eastbound traffic, heading towards Ipswich, will be diverted at junction 43 in Bury St Edmunds onto the A143 towards Diss, and then the A140, before rejoining the A14 at junction 51, just outside Needham Market.

Westbound traffic should use this route in reverse.