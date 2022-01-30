Police are appealing to the public for information after a woman was sexually assaulted in the early hours of this morning.

An arrest was made after police were called to reports of the assault in Newmarket High Street around 5am today.

Suffolk Constabulary states that the suspect, a man in his 40s, was injured following an intervention by members of the public.

He was hospitalised, and has now been arrested on suspicion of attempted rape.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was treated at the scene by East of England Ambulance staff, and is now being supported by specialist officers.

Witnesses to the incident - or anybody with information of potential relevance to the investigation - should call Bury St Edmunds CID on 101, quoting reference 37/6101/22.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be filed via CrimeStoppers' website.