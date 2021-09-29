A boy from Stowmarket has been defying the odds since he was four months old, when he was diagnosed with cancer and is continuing to do so after thriving in his first year of school.

Alec Carpenter, now five, attends Chilton Community Primary School, where despite cancer treatment causing him difficulty to control his dominant hand, he has managed to start writing and has overcome a lisp.

His mother Nicola, 42, said: "Academically, Alec was over a year behind at one point, but he’s really determined and gets annoyed if anyone thinks he’s not capable of something.

Alec Carpenter is thriving at school despite the odds.

"What he’s achieved over the last year is more than we could have hoped for.”

Despite often having to catch up due to illness and surgery, he has become the go-to for peers in maths.

It was feared Alec would not survive more than two weeks when he was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a cancer that develops from specialised nerve cells left behind from a baby's development in the womb, in 2016.

Chemotherapy and major surgery made a difference, and it has now been five years since then, with Alec looking forward to a final monitoring MRI scan next month.

It will by no means spell the end of hospital appointments for Alec as treatment has left him with Horner’s syndrome, a rare condition meaning part of his nervous system has severed, leaving him weak and unable to control his body temperature down the entire right side of his body.

Alec, Nicola and Glen are urging people to clear out their wardrobes and donate any pre-loved, unneeded, quality fashion and homeware to their nearest TK Maxx shop, as part of companies Give Up Clothes for Good campaign supporting Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People.

Michael Jarvis, spokesperson for Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People in the region, said: "Cancer in children and young people is different to cancer in adults, from the types of cancer to the impact of treatment and the long-term side effects survivors often experience, so it needs more research that campaigns like Give Up Clothes for Good help fund."

Alec is one of around 170 youngsters in the East of England who are diagnosed with cancer ever year, so the family understand all too well the importance of new discoveries and breakthroughs.

Speaking on behalf of TK Maxx, Jo Murphy, vice president of corporate responsibility and sustainability at TJX Europe, said: "We’re incredibly grateful to our customers across Suffolk and East Anglia for helping us transform the items they no longer need into funds for life-saving research."

Nicola said it was down to cancer research Alec was "here, happy and thriving", looking forward to a family holiday in Spain as well as lots of Santa visits over the upcoming festive period."

Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, where Alec will have his final monitoring MRI scan, is one of the many centres across the UK taking part in ground-breaking clinical trials coordinated by Cancer Research UK’s Children's Cancer Trials Team.

TK Maxx is the biggest corporate supporter of Cancer Research UK’s studies into children's and young people’s cancers, raising over £37 million to help improve survival and reduce long-term side effects for under 25s since 2004.

People can donate at any TK Maxx shop, all year round, including Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket.

