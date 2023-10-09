Rishi Sunak’s promises for Haughley and Ely junctions following the HS2 cancellation are mere ‘political tricks’, says a rail campaigner.

During the Conservative party’s yearly conference last week, the Prime Minister announced the £36bn earmarked for HS2 would fund ‘hundreds’ of transport projects across the country.

This, he said, will mean ‘every region outside of London will receive the same or more government investment than they would have done under HS2’.

Campaigner Christopher Burton brans Rishi Sunak’s promises for Haughley and Ely rail junctions ‘political tricks’. Picture: Submitted

In the East of England, an undisclosed share of £6.5bn which had already been earmarked for HS2 could see two key junctions, Haughley and Ely, get some much-needed repairs.

Ipswich council leader and Suffolk Public Sector Leaders (SPSL) chair, Cllr Neil MacDonald, welcomed the news.

He said: “As the Ely and Haughley Junctions upgrade enters this next phase, we mark a significant milestone in the future of rail transport in Suffolk.

“The SPSL realised the importance of these junction upgrades when it committed £1 million as part of the 2021 COVID-19 recovery strategy — the upgrades will be better for passengers, take lorries off the roads and help the economic growth of Suffolk.”

But Railfuture vice chairman, Christopher Burton, is not convinced the announcements are anything but ‘political tricks’.

He said: “This was for a party conference where they don’t know the details, they don’t care about the details.

“It’s about how much and what it’s supposed to cover because just Ely is made up of four or five different things.”

Mr Burton, who has long been advocating for better rail services across England, thinks there will be other projects the Government is likely to focus on first.

This would mean neglecting some key changes, including raising the speed limit at both junctions and repairs to their infrastructures, which means they could just ‘sit there and decay with time’.

In turn, this neglect would affect the ability of freight and passenger trains to run and affect other stations.

Mr Burton continued: “I’m pretty confident it will be fixed, but heaven knows when.

“I genuinely hope I’m wrong but I just don’t think it will happen quickly — we need to know what the detail is, what exactly he is going to do.”