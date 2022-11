Delays on the A14 have cleared after disruption this morning.

Police were called to the westbound carriageway, near to junction 49 at Stowmarket, at around 8.10am after reports of a collision.

No injuries were reported.

There are longs delays in multiple areas of the A14 this morning. Picture: National Highways

There were also delays further down the carriageway towards Ipswich due to a crash.