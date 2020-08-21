A goalscoring midfielder with plenty of higher-league experience and a striker that caused their defenders plenty of problems last season have signed for Stowmarket Town as they target a repeat performance in 2020/21.

Craig Parker has dropped down two levels from Needham Market while Wroxham frontman Charlie Clarke has also been recruited.

Manager Rick Andrews is also hot on the trail of what he sees as the final piece of the jigsaw in assembling a squad capable of replicating their march towards the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division title, and another shot at FA Vase glory.

Stowmarket Town's Charlie Clarke. Picture: Hogan Cobbold Photography (40832348)

Flying high at the top of the table in March, their first ever promotion to Step 4 was snatched away from them by the coronavirus’ intervention, with the FA declaring the non-league seasons at their level null and void.

But having also brought versatile midfielder Danny Cunningham back to the club this summer, Andrews said: “We are pleased with the acquisition of players.

“Craig Parker has been on the non-league scene for a number of years now and done well wherever he has been.

Craig Parker. Picture: Stowmarket Town (40743191)

“He is a goalscorer and has a knack of being in the right place at the right time and is mobile.

“At times last season I felt we lacked a bit of a midfield goal threat and he is another experienced lad who has played a higher level.”

Clarke scored 11 goals in 23 appearances for Wroxham in the abandoned season.

“We obviously lost Matt Blake so needed to fill that hole,” said Andrews. “Charlie did extremely well against us in the FA Vase and when I spoke with my centre-halves about who throughout the season caused them issues they said he was a handful.

Stowmarket Town's Charlie Clarke. Picture: Hogan Cobbold Photography (40832317)

“He is a young lad who is super fit and has an eye for goal.”

Asked if there would be any more additions, he said: “We have identified a final target and all being well we hope to be able to complete that one soon.”

He also revealed three youngsters who have stepped up to train with the senior squad.

Aiden Phair, Alex Clarke and Charlie Lockwood have all impressed the manager along with Danny Lines, who has returned from university.

The Old Gold & Blacks began their pre-season campaign with a 1-0 win at Great Yarmouth Town on Saturday, followed by a 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town Under-23s on Tuesday.

It continues with two home games against higher-league sides, with new National League side King’s Lynn Town visiting tomorrow before they welcome Soham Town Rangers on Tuesday.

