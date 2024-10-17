Greater Anglia has announced a new Community Rail Partnership (CRP) for a Suffolk rail route to help develop services and promote local needs.

The new CRP is for the Ipswich to Cambridge line and will work to enhance rail services for the communities in Ipswich, Needham Market, Stowmarket, Elmswell, Thurston, Bury St Edmunds, Kennett, Newmarket, Dullingham and Cambridge.

This initiative is part of a broader effort across Greater Anglia’s network, joining other existing CRPs such as the Bittern Line CRP, East Suffolk Lines CRP and Essex and South Suffolk CRP.

A Greater Anglia train in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Greater Anglia

These partnerships have helped raise the profile of rail services, supported station and timetable improvements and strengthened connections with local communities.

Jonathan Denby, head of corporate affairs at Greater Anglia, said: “We’re delighted to announce the formation of a new Community Rail Partnership for the Ipswich to Cambridge rail route.

“We know how successful CRPs can be in building awareness of, and helping to improve, local rail services.

“We’re grateful to all the partners who are supporting the new CRP. We are sure that our collaboration will bring benefits for customers and communities along this important rail corridor.”

The project’s most significant funding comes from Greater Anglia and Suffolk County Council, which will also host the newly created CRP officer role.

Other funding support comes from the Cambridge and Peterborough Combined Authority, West Suffolk Council, Mid Suffolk District Council, Cambridgeshire County Council, Ipswich Borough Council and Cambridge City Council.

Cllr Indy Wijenayaka, cabinet member for growth at West Suffolk Council, said: “As long term supporters of improved services on the Ipswich to Cambridge line, the council welcome the formation of the CRP to promote and improve this vital service.

“We aspire to see community and business links strengthened through the engagement the partnership will foster.

“Working together will bolster sustainable growth and environmental resilience, and help our communities in West Suffolk thrive by promoting social inclusion and connectivity, improving access to jobs and opportunities, and offering sustainable travel and tourism.”

The existing CRPs have helped promote rail services in local communities, champion small scale station improvements, help secure third-party funding for other upgrades, inform local service priorities and enhancements, and strengthen the role of route in the local community.

The Ipswich to Cambridge CRP will be looking to take a similar approach, but one that is directly informed by the needs of the customers and communities along that route.

Cllr Chris Chambers, cabinet member for transport strategy, planning and waste at Suffolk County Council, said: “Suffolk County Council is pleased to be involved in this new Community Rail Partnership.

“We already host the officer for the East Suffolk Lines CRP and that relationship is working really well, so we consider ourselves well placed to host this new post.”

Green Party councillors at Mid Suffolk have given the announcement a warm welcome after it was Green Cllr Jen Overett who proposed a motion to Full Council in January which gained unanimous cross-party agreement.

She said: “I’m very pleased that we’ve reached the point of establishing a Community Rail Partnership for the Ipswich to Cambridge line at last.

“Hopefully it will ensure that our council and local community groups have a greater say in the future of rail travel in our area. I look forward to seeing residents in and around Thurston, Elmswell, Stowmarket and Needham Market benefiting from increased investment in our local stations, including potential new projects to improve accessibility, information about local attractions, and initiatives addressing mental health, exclusion and isolation.

“Taking the train is a very sustainable way of travelling and hopefully this partnership will encourage more people to use the service and will help to make our railways stations a much stronger part of our communities.”

Cllr Teresa Davis, Mid Suffolk Cabinet member, added: “In a time of counting every penny, it is great to show that by working together we can make improvements in our stations and encourage more users to opt for the train”