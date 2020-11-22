Suffolk Police are appealing for help to trace the owners of items of jewellery which are suspected to have been stolen.

Officers discovered the items yesterday in Walnut Tree Walk, Stowmarket, and said they are 'likely' to have been taken in a burglary.

Following a social media appeal, some of the items have been reunited with their owners.

Gallery1

But despite having contacted the victims of local burglaries, there are still some items which have to be claimed.

Anyone who recognises any of the items in the below pictures is asked o private message Stowmarket Police on Facebook.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Stowmarket