Suffolk Police need help to trace the owners of these items of jewellery found in Walnut Tree Walk, Stowmarket

By Rhoda Morrison
Published: 16:00, 22 November 2020
 | Updated: 16:26, 22 November 2020

Suffolk Police are appealing for help to trace the owners of items of jewellery which are suspected to have been stolen.

Officers discovered the items yesterday in Walnut Tree Walk, Stowmarket, and said they are 'likely' to have been taken in a burglary.

Following a social media appeal, some of the items have been reunited with their owners.

But despite having contacted the victims of local burglaries, there are still some items which have to be claimed.

Anyone who recognises any of the items in the below pictures is asked o private message Stowmarket Police on Facebook.

