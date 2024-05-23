Eight flood alerts remain in force across Suffolk after heavy rain yesterday left many roads blocked.

A flood warning was issued for the Stour Brook from Haverhill to Sturmer yesterday, with the most at risk areas being riverside properties and the A1307 and A143.

An alert is in place in the Sudbury area for the upper Stour and its surrounding tributaries, potentially affecting the town and Clare, Cavendish and Long Melford.

Eight flood alerts remain in force across Suffolk for areas including Haverhill, Sudbury, Kesgrave, Debenham, Newmarket, Stowmarket, Needham Market and Bungay. Picture: iStock

The Rivers Box and Brett are at risk of breaching which could affect areas around Hadleigh and Higham.

In Mid Suffolk, there is an alert for The Rattlesden River and River Gipping, through and including Stowmarket and Needham Market.

This also stretches to Ipswich.

The Rivers Deben and Lark are the subject of an alert, stretching from Kesgrave to Debenham.

In West Suffolk, there are risks of groundwater flooding in Newmarket, including High Street, and the A14 eastbound between junction 37 and 38.

Towards East Suffolk, there is an alert for The River Waveney from Diss and the River Dove to Ellingham, including Bungay, which may also affect Eye and Harleston.