A Suffolk farming business has announced its acquisition of a plant operator training company.

Blacks of Bacton, near Stowmarket, which has over a century of agricultural experience, has bought Aurelia Limited.

Aurelia Limited, founded in 1999, will continue to operate under its existing brand from its site in Kentford.

Left to right, Tom Harris, trainer, Aurelia, Kevin Gotobed, trainer, Aurelia, and Trevor Anderson managing director, Aurelia Ltd, with James Black, managing director, Blacks of Bacton Group.

Blacks managing director, James Black, said: “We are excited to welcome the talented team at Aurelia into the Blacks of Bacton family.

“This acquisition aligns with our long-term growth strategy and allows us to offer a new range of services to a wider audience. We will achieve new heights of success.”

Trevor Anderson, managing director of Aurelia Limited, said: “I’m delighted to have found a like-minded company to take Aurelia to the next stage of growth.”