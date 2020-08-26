Stowmarket Town have cancelled their pre-season trip to Felixstowe & Walton United on Saturday due to 'injuries and knocks'.

The Old Gold & Blacks took the decision following the conclusion after last night's 1-0 defeat to higher-league Soham Town Rangers at Greens Meadow.

Manager Rick Andrews said: "Regretfully we are going to have to call Saturday's friendly with Felixstowe off.

FOOTBALL - Stowmarket v Glebe in the FA Vase..Pictured: Manager Rick Andrews....PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (41266321)

"We have had injuries and knocks and picked up three more last night. With our season starting on Tuesday we obviously need to get as many players fit for the start of our campaign."

Stowmarket's season gets under way on Tuesday with an Emirates FA Cup extra preliminary round tie at home against Rothwell Corinthians.

The Northamptonshire-based side play in the United Counties League Premier Division.

* For a Stowmarket season preview, see this week's Bury Free Press print edition.

