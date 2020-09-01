New signings Jamie Shaw and Craig Parker were on target in either half to get Stowmarket Town's 2020/21 campaign off to a winning start with a 2-1 success over Rothwell Corinthians in the Emirates FA Cup extra preliminary round at Greens Meadow tonight.

An incident-packed match saw the Northamptonshire-based United Counties Premier Division visitors miss an early penalty before taking the lead via Nathan Bobowicz's long-range effort five minutes from the end of the first half.

But a stunning strike from Shaw had Stow back on terms within a minute before they went on to take control of the tie in the second half with Parker's sublime 69th minute free kick eventually providing the breakthrough.

Stowmarket Town players were celebrating a first FA Cup win at Greens Meadow in 19 years tonightPicture: Hogan Cobbold

They had to see out the final seven minutes of the tie with 10 men through after substitute Luke Read was sent off for an over-the-top challenge.

The victory was remarkably the club's first home win in the FA Cup since the 2001/02 season and sets up an away tie with Essex Senior League side Yaxley in the preliminary round a week on Saturday.

Stowmarket went into the game without three players carrying suspensions over from the last abandoned season, in newly-appointed captain Tom Bullard, new striker Charlie Clarke and defender Anton Clarke.

Manager Rick Andrews was able to include the other three of his summer signings in the starting 11 though with former Needham Market attacking midfielder Craig Parker and defender Jamie Shaw making their competitive debuts, while their former title winner Danny Cunningham made his return.

The Old Gold & Blacks, who had a 15-point lead at the summit of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division when the season was suspended in March before being null and voided, fashioned a chance inside the opening minute but Josh Mayhew headed over from Seb Dunbar's cross.

In the fifth minute Shaw misjudged the bounce of a long ball and Rothwell's number 9 Craig Maisiri ran through before firing not far over the crossbar.An acrobatic effort from Stow's Dom Docherty a few minutes later, from Mayhew's headed knock back, was too close to trouble the goalkeeper.

A lively end-to-end start continued with the visitors awarded a penalty in the ninth minute when referee Abi Byrne signalled for a push in the box following a deep free kick.

Craig Parker. Picture: Stowmarket Town (40836260)

But Stow were let off the hook when Maisiri chipped it well over Bradbrook's crossbar to wild cheers from the home support.

The hosts appeared to be a bit rattled though and although the next chance did not arrive until the 22nd minute it fell to the visitors as Lewis Burgess ran on to Dodzi Agbenu's corner but sent a low effort wide of the near post.

New Stowmarket Town signing Jamie ShawPicture: Hogan Cobbold Photography (41638300)

Rothwell continued to press for the opener and a lapse in concentration from Joe Jefford let in Agbenu whose shot was well beaten away by the flying Bradbook.

In the 32nd minute a Stowmarket attack saw the ball break loose near the edge of the area for Mayhew but his shot flew over the bar before.

Within a minute Docherty showed good footwork but fired a weak shot at goal from range.

It was from a low speculative effort that Rothwell deservedly took the lead in the 41st minute though, with number Nathan Bobowicz's strike on a moving ball seeing the bounce beat Bradbook's dive.

The Old Gold & Blacks were behind for less than a minute though as former Coggeshall Town title winner Shaw showed he could match that effort up the other end with a fine low finish from 25 yards of his own giving keeper Ash Bodycote little chance.

Rothwell had the ball in the net on the stroke of half-time following a cross into the box but the whistle had already gone for a foul, while the half ended with Stow's Dunbar arrowing a shot just over following an eye-catching run.

Within a minute of the game resuming Rothwell's captain Dan Cooper thundered a header from a corner against the underside of the crossbar with captain Ollie Brown grateful to hack it clear.

Two minutes later Stow broke up the other end with Mayhew heading wide from Finch's cross.

The home side continued to press and went desperately close to taking the lead in the 53rd minute when Shaw met Cunningham's free kick with a firm header at the far post, but it went inches wide.

Mayhew tried to tee himself up for a volley following a Brown cut-back but did not get hold of it properly while Brown soon got behind the defence again with Cunningham reaching his cross at the far post only for Cooper to clear with the keeper stranded.

Up the other end there was a rare sight of goal for Rothwell but Tom Mills' header went comfortably over the crossbar.

It took a moment of class at a set piece for the hosts to finally find the magic touch with debutant Parker expertly curling in a 25-yard free kick in at Boycote's left-hand post, following a foul on Docherty.

The visitors tried to find a quick reply but Bobowicz's low shot was blocked at his near post by Bradbook before a bullet header from the resultant corner was also blocked.

Finch went close to extending Stowmarket's lead when he got free down the left but his shot was turned away for a corner.

With 10 minutes to go Rothwells' number 10 Callum Plowright had a crack from long range and was not far over.

In the 83rd minute the hosts were reduced to 10 men when a lunging challenge from substitute Read as he pressed high up provoked a melee which saw him shown a straight red card, with Rothwell's defender getting a yellow.

Mayhew headed over from a Cunningham corner as the Old Gold & Blacks looked to make light of their numerical disadvantage while Finch's low effort was straight at the keeper.

Rothwell were unable to trouble Bradbrook further at the other end, despite having threatened with a long throw weapon throughtout.

Stowmarket: Bradbrook, Brown (c), Dunbar, Ainsley, Jefford, Shaw (Read 75'), Docherty, Parker, Finch, Mayhew, Cunningham. Unused subs: Lockwood, Lines, Phair, A Clarke, Licence, Potter

Free Press Man of the Match: Jamie Shaw. Grew into the game and looked a class act at the back during the second half, while he showed the goal threat he carries with a sublime strike from range to level things up in the first half.

* See Friday's Bury Free Press for an interview with goalscorer Craig Parker and a preview to the weekend's league match.