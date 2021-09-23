Emmanuel Machaya has announced his departure from Stowmarket Town.

The former Bury Town attacker joined the Old Gold & Blacks in the summer from AFC Sudbury, for whom he scored two goals in three appearances during the Covid-19 impacted 2020/21 campaign.

However, having made just one start for Paul Mugsrove's side – alongside six appearances off the bench – Machaya has opted to move on.

His most recent outing for Stowmarket came in the 2-1 victory at Heybridge Swifts on September 14, while he was an unused substitute for both of the Emirates FA Cup clashes with his former club Sudbury.

Machaya has previously turned out for Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division duo Long Melford and Hadleigh United, as well as Step 3 side Brightlingsea Regent.

Stowmarket manager confirmed his departure to Suffolk News saying: "Our training schedule did not necessarily match up for him but he's a nice lad.

"He was not getting regular game time and I appreciate that is not easy for him.

"It is one where we wish him all the best with whatever other opportunities arise."

