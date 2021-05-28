Bermuda international Reggie Lambe has become the latest player to commit to Stowmarket Town for next season.

The 30-year-old joined the Old Gold & Blacks last December and instantly made an impact, scoring in both of Stow’s Buildbase FA Vase wins against Eynesbury Rovers and Norwich CBS.

Lambe has played at a professional level for the likes of Ipswich Town and Cambridge United, and won honours in Canada with Toronto FC.

Reggie Lambe has agreed to remain at Stowmarket Town for 2021/22. Picture: Mecha Morton

“Reggie settled in straight into the squad and it feels like he’s been around longer than he has,” Stow manager Paul Musgrove said.

“He’s a great lad to have around as he offers a lot of advice to others, and his quality is second to none.

“He showed his quality in the two games he played last season, and we are all excited to see him again in the coming season.”

Musgrove’s squad for Stow’s first season in the Isthmian League is taking shape, with Lambe the 11th player from the 2020/21 squad to have signed on for the upcoming campaign. They are joined by new signings Kane Munday, Anthony Spyrou and Josh Curry.

Read more: Stow continue to build with Curry's arrival

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news