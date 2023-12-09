The weather has decimated the non-league fixture list for a second weekend running but Walsham-le-Willows’ historic FA Vase tie at the Morrish Stadium (3pm) is set to go ahead.

Despite the persistent rain throughout the morning the Willows have confirmed on their X account – formerly Twitter – that their Summer Road pitch has passed an inspection.

It means Chay Budd and Ian Hubbard’s side will play Essex Senior League Premier Division side White Ensign in the third round proper (last 64) at the second attempt, with the game having been postponed last weekend due to a frozen surface.

Bury Town is one of a number of clubs to have seen a waterlogged pitch call their latest home game off, like in this historical image Picture: Mark Westley

AFC Sudbury’s 3G pitch means their home game in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central, against Redbridge, also goes ahead as planned.

But divisional leaders Needham Market have seen attempts to get their Suffolk derby with Leiston – brought forward from Boxing Day – on thwarted by standing water in both goalmouths at Bloomfields.

Down a level in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division, Bury Town’s home game with Redbridge has also fallen victim to the wet weather.

Club have confirmed game is on after passing a pitch inspection - we'll have @jonnychick__ there for the historic clash for @Diss_Express @SuffolkNewswire https://t.co/04YhAJnqNh — Russell Claydon (@russclaydon) December 9, 2023

Pitch inspections have also failed at Stowmarket Town – who were due to host Enfield – and Ipswich Wanderers – with Grays Athletic now not travelling.

Leaders Lowestoft Town’s trip to Brentwood Town has similarly been called off.

The other Suffolk side in the division, second-placed Felixstowe & Walton United, are going ahead on a 3G surface away to New Salamis, who groundshare with Haringey Borough at Coles Park in White Hart Lane, north London.

In the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, Soham Town Rangers have said their local derby with Mildenhall Town (3pm) is going ahead following several checks on the Julius Martin Lane pitch.

Following another check and conversations with the match referee, today's 1st Team fixture at home to @MildenhallTown is ON



3pm kick off

Support The Greens pic.twitter.com/YFxixfZGRB — Soham Town Rangers FC (@SohamTownRanger) December 9, 2023

Casualties in the division include leaders Newmarket Town’s trip to Woodbridge Town and Hadleigh United’s home game with Heacham.

In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, Diss Town have confirmed their visit of FC Peterborough is off while Haverhill Rovers’ game away to Whittlesey Athletic has also fell to the wet weather.

In the Essex Senior League Premier Division, Halstead Town have confirmed their home game with Stanway Rovers is also off.