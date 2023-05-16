He only took up his first role in management at the club three months ago but Chris Casement is relinquishing the reins at Stowmarket Town to concentrate fully on his playing career – with his assistant Richard Wilkins replacing him.

Former Northern Ireland international Casement, who began his professional career at Ipswich Town, stepped up to replace Paul Musgrove in the hot seat at Greens Meadow following the latter’s surprise resignation in mid February.

It soon came to light that the financial backing the club had benefited from over a number of years via donations from Tom Morley was coming to an end following a disagreement.

Chris Casement has brought to an end a three month spell in charge of Stowmarket Town to concentrate on his playing career Picture: Mecha Morton

A raft of squad members then left the club, including influential players Reggie Lambe, Craig Parker and Tevan Allen.

But Casement went on to win the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division’s manager of the month award in March following five straight victories to put them back in the top five.

However, it was followed by five straight defeats in their last six games seeing them miss out on a play-off spot, ending in seventh spot.

Richard Wilkins (left) is set to take over as Stowmarket Town manager from Chris Casement with the former Bury Town, Leiston and Needham Market boss having been his assistant Picture: Mecha Morton

The campaign ended in an Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup final defeat to higher-league holders Needham Market via a penalty shootout at Bury Town FC at the end of last month, following a 3-3 draw.

In the wake of that defeat 35-year-old Casement cast doubt on his future in the dual role by not giving Stow fans a direct assurance he would be at the club next season.

Admitting ‘a lot of hard work’ will be needed with a further wave of players departures on the cards, in an interview published on the back of Friday’s Bury Free Press and here, he went on to say: “The budget’s not there that has been there in previous years.

“But look, I don’t know anything and I’ll have to sit down with the board and whatever next week and we’ll have a discussion and we’ll go from there.”

Following those discussions taking place, Stowmarket Town chairman Kevin Blundell has revealed they will have a new but familiar face in charge instead of Casement for next season.

He told SuffolkNews: “Chris has decided he wants to step away from management and focus on his football. He found it quite hard last year doing both so he’s going to concentrate on being a player.

“He will be stepping down as first-team manager of Stowmarket.

“We as a club we approached Wilks (Richard Wilkins) who was obviously interim manager when Muzzy stepped down last year and he’s agreed this time to take the first team manager role on.

“We look forward to seeing the squad he can stabilise with to take the club forward.”

🥁 Drumroll please...We're thrilled to announce Richard 'Wilks' Wilkins as our new Manager! pic.twitter.com/Gp6JB9f5Ju — Stowmarket Town FC (@stowtownfc) May 16, 2023

Wilkins had previously ruled himself out of a return to being the main man in the dugout in the wake of Musgrove’s departure but Bury Town’s most successful ever manager has had a change of heart.

Former Colchester United player Wilkins has also managed Leiston and Needham Market as well as leading West Suffolk College’s football programme, which helped bring through Newcastle and England goalkeeper Nick Pope, for a number of years.

Of his appointment the former Cambridge United and Hereford midfielder said: “I recognise that Stowmarket Town FC has challenges ahead and we need to be realistic in terms of our expectations. However, I am excited to have this opportunity and along with the support of the local community, I believe, as a club, we can continue to build on our reputation as a competitive club in the Isthmian North league.”

The club statement, released overnight, read: “Stowmarket Town Football Club can confirm that manager Chris Casement has stepped down from the role with immediate effect.

“Chris wishes to continue his playing career and focus solely on that at this time. We would like to thank Chris for his work and commitment during a difficult period.

“Stowmarket Town is, however, delighted to announce the appointment of Richard Wilkins (Wilks) as the club’s new manager.

“Wilks needs very little introduction to followers of non-league football in Suffolk, having been a manager of Bury Town FC, Leiston FC and Needham Market FC over the last 20 years.

“Wilks lead Bury Town through two successful promotion campaigns and numerous cup victories and took Leiston to their highest league position in their history as their manager.

“Before moving into non-league football management, Wilks enjoyed a long and successful career as a player in the professional game, making more than 500 league and cup appearances with Colchester United FC, Cambridge United FC and Hereford United FC.”

Reacting to the news being released on Twitter early this morning, Casement wrote a post on his Twitter account that showed he may not be continuing in a Stowmarker shirt next season.

“This decision I thought long and hard about, but I want to play on at least 1 more season,” it read.

“Where that will be, I really don’t know. I want to enjoy the break first.

“@stowtownfc you’re a special club with special people around it and I’m sure Wilks will lead the club forward.”