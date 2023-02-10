Despite three prominent players departing managerless Stowmarket Town in four days and an AGM report which suggested Kevin Blundell had departed his role as chairman, the club’s figurehead insists he remains in place and that there is no crisis unfolding.

Blundell, who only succeeded long-serving Neil Sharpe at an EGM in September, said a promotion in the Army means he has reluctantly had to announce his intention to step down.

But the holder of a number of other roles, including youth chairman which he is also intending to hand over, will not vacate the chair position until a successor is found or the end of the season is reached.

Stowmarket Town chairman Kevin Blundell is set to step down from the role later this year Picture: Stow Town FC

It comes after the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division outfit, who currently occupy the last play-off spot, announced the departures of their two top scorers; Bermuda international Reggie Lambe’s exit to league-leaders AFC Sudbury on Friday followed by Ollie Sotoyinbo on Monday.

Winger Marlon Agyakwa’s departure was also confirmed at the same time in the wake of Saturday’s 2-1 home victory over Tilbury.

Coupled with under-18s players being drafted into the squad for Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat at Hullbridge Sports, it sparked rumours of financial issues at the club, who have benefited from the donations of Tom Morley in recent years, but Blundell insists that is not currently the case.

Reggie Lambe had become a fans' favourite at Stowmarket Town after joining in December 2020 Picture: Mecha Morton

He said: “As far as I am aware no, for now, that may change but that’s non-league football for you. It’s a constantly changing and challenging environment.”

Blundell said he does not directly get involved in the financial side of the club as chairman but he has been very grateful to Morley for his support over the years via donations.

“Tom donates a whole lot and we are very thankful for that,” he said.

“If we didn’t have those donations as a club would we survive? The answer is nobody knows,” he said.

Ollie Sotoyinbo had scored eight goals since joining Stowmarket Town from Brightlingsea Regent in October Picture: Stowmarket Town FC

The AGM notice did say they are currently looking for a financial director and treasurer to come forward with Blundell saying it was due to mounting workloads outside the club for those who have been in the positions.

On the player departures, he said while Lambe’s exit to their rivals came as a shock the other two were more about trimming the squad coupled with those players’ personal circumstances, travelling from London way.

“Reggie’s was a bit disappointing and that was a shock,” he said.

Marlon Agyakwa signed for Stowmarket Town in November having won promotion out of the division with Aveley last season Picture: Stow Town FC

“I thought he might have gone to Braintree following Willie Clemons (former Stow team-mate and fellow Bermuda international).

“Ollie and Marlon, these guys were travelling over one hour and 45 minutes to training and then back with where they live and that is a massive commitment.

“So when we sat down and spoke and went through it it just made sense.”

Ahead of the club’s trip to Grays Athletic tomorrow (3pm) and the visit of Gorleston on Tuesday (7.45pm) he said he is not aware of anymore player departures looming.

On the search for a new manager, with Paul Musgrove having resigned due to personal circumstances in the wake of the 3-0 home defeat to Lowestoft Town on January 14, he confirmed interviews have recently taken place, though no decision is imminent.

Meanwhile, on his own situation he said: “As I said on the AGM I am unfortunately going to have to step down as I’ve been promoted again in the military and the time I freely give up to the club I can’t commit that anymore.

“But I can’t physically step down (now) as otherwise FA and league rules state you have to stop operating.

“We as a club are still up there and the season isn’t over, there is still a long way to go.”

Richard Wilkins, who remains in caretaker charge with goalkeeping coach Nathan Munson, confirmed last week he is not interested in stepping up to the manager’s role but would be interested in remaining at the club.

So far the former Bury Town, Leiston and Needham Market manager, who was Musgrove's assistant, has overseen three matches, winning two and losing one.

Stow were without senior centre-halves Tom Bullard (knee), Joe Jefford (illness) and Josh Curry (work commitments) in Tuesday’s narrow loss at Hullbridge.

It followed Jack Ainsley scoring what proved to be a 65th minute winner on Saturday in the 2-1 victory against lowly Tilbury, having put his side 1-0 ahead towards the end of the first half.