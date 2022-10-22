The Elmswell Golf Championship has been held for more than two decades every year at Stowmarket Golf Club except for recent Covid interruptions.

Ian Duncan recently reported: “This year’s event took place on Friday, October 7 at Stowmarket Golf Club. Throughout the years the event has seen superb support from local golfers year in and year out and as the village has grown the Championship has seen many new faces striving to win the impressive Trophy.

“This year there were 32 players competing for the title. One of the original long standing supporters of the event is the new champion, Paul Kent.

Neil Holcombe presenting Paul Kent with the Elmswell Golf Champions Trophy for 2022 Picture: Ian Duncan

“Paul has probably only missed playing in the event one or two times in previous years but testimony to his competitive nature he triumphed for the first time with a superb 38 Stableford points in dry but strong blustery conditions.

“In second place was Tracy Delaney with 37 points followed by Dennis Miller.”

After the golf competition 37 people attended the excellent meal and prize presentations.

James Laflin finished third in the Monthly Medal at The Suffolk GC Picture: Chris Boughton

The Trophy was, as is tradition, presented to Paul by the previous champion Neil Holcombe (see picture).

Ian added: “Players and attendees thanked organisers David and Irene Overman for another excellent event.”

If you live in Elmswell and play golf look out for details on the Suffolk Village Info website of the next event which will be played in early Autumn 2023.

The Suffolk Golf Club

Lewis Gammon has had a stunning start to the Saturday matches in October at the Suffolk Golf Club. In the Medal competition on first of the month he took top spot with a net return of 64 from his 18 handicap; five shots better than runner-up John Pritchard on net 69. James Laflin came third with 81-11-70.

The following week on Saturday, October 8 in a Stableford competition at the club Lewis carded 42 points from his revised handicap of 16 for another winning round.

On this occasion he was closely followed by Dominic Shepherd-Barnes who scored 41 points from a 13 handicap. Eight handicapper Richard Tungate took third spot with 39 off eight.

Duane Towns also played far better than his handicap in winning the club’s Sunday Stableford on October 9 with 46 points. Stephen Brown took the runners-up slot with 43 points and Pete Cocksedge came third with 38.

In the Wednesday mid-week competition at The Suffolk Bob Moye will have been very pleased with his score of 44 points to win, four points better than Brian Hay on 40 points. Mark Rothon took third spot with 38.

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club

There was a big turn-out for the October Medal at the Bury club which also doubled up as the Mingay Trophy.

Matt Simpson (78-11-69) led the way in Division 1 and won the trophy, but by the narrowest of margins, beating Russell Green (78-6-69) and Carl Pearson (78-9-69) on count-back.

In Division 2 Graham Stiff (82-12-70) also needed count-back to secure top spot from Kim Warner (85-15-70). Peter Markey carded the best score in Division 3 (91-20-71).

In the October Greene King 9-hole Stableford competition at the club Conor Bignell carded 18 points for top spot with Wendy Passey second and Yvonne Horne third.

* Send your reports and pictures to: chrisboughton@outlook.com