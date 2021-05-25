Stowmarket Town manager Paul Musgrove's squad has continued to take shape with the news that Anton Clarke has committed his future to the club.

The versatile player has become the ninth of the previous term's squad to put pen to paper at Greens Meadow, the most recent of which was midfielder Dom Docherty, who the club announced was staying put yesterday.

Club captain Clarke has racked up 147 appearances for the Old Gold & Blacks since arriving in the summer of 2016, and lifted the Thurlow Nunn League First Division title in his first season with the club back in 2016/17.

Anton Clarke has signed on at Stowmarket Town for another season. Picture: Mecha Morton

Despite the last two campaigns being disrupted by the pandemic, Clarke continued to move closer to 150 first-team games for Stow, a feat he will now look to achieve in the club’s first-ever season in the Isthmian League later this year.

“Anton has been with the club for five years now and is writing his own history books,” Stow manager Paul Musgrove said.

“Anton brings his own qualities with his flexibility in where he can play on the pitch, as well as his commitment and determination to be as fit as possible.

Anton Clarke with Stowmarket boss Paul Musgrove

“The young lads should be looking up to him for his experience and how he conducts himself and how he fit he is as a 34 year old.

“Anton first and foremost will be a player, but we are integrating him into the management set-up as well.

“It will be good to have him on board for that side with his experience. This season is just another challenge that Anton will accept and conquer with his determination, attitude and ability.”

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news