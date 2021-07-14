Long-serving Anton Clarke has left Stowmarket Town to link up with Ipswich Wanderers.

The club captain has racked up 147 appearances for the Old Gold & Blacks since arriving in the summer of 2016, and lifted the Thurlow Nunn League First Division title in his first season with the club back in 2016/17.

However, he will now not reach the 150 mark, having decided to drop down two divisions with Wanderers.

Anton Clarke has joined Ipswich Wanderers. Picture: Mecha Morton

Stowmarket boss Paul Musgrove wrote on Twitter: "@stowtownfc and I would like to thank Anton Clarke for his outstanding service over the past 5yrs.

"Off and on the pitch he’s one of life’s gentlemen and a winner. Good luck in your new venture."

Clarke will be joining a batch of former Stowmarket players at Humber Doucy Lane, including Matt Blake, Danny Cunningham, Jack Baker and Craig Brand.

