Colchester United youngster Harvey Sayer has become Stowmarket Town manager Chris Casement's second loan signing since taking charge at Greens Meadow – which comes following midfielder Evan Collard's departure.

The recently-turned 20-year-old left-back or left-winger joins up with the Old Gold & Blacks having come off a loan spell with their Pitching In Isthmian League North Division rivals Maldon & Tiptree.

Sayer, who has made four first-team appearances at Sky Bet League Two Colchester including his league debut against Exeter City on February 23 last year, turned out 22 times for the Jammers this term scoring five times.

New Stowmarket Town signing Harvey Sayer (left) during his loan spell with Needham Market last season Picture: Mecha Morton

He also enjoyed a successful loan spell at higher-league Needham Market last season, helping Kevin Horlock's side reach the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy, as well as making a handful of outings in the National League South with Billericay Town.

It follows Casement bringing in central midfielder Alife Cutbush on loan form Ipswich Town, where he works as an academy coach, as his first signing.

But also comes in the wake of the latest departure from previous manager Paul Musgrove's squad as young central midfielder Evan Collard has signed a permanent deal at divisional rivals Coggeshall Town, where he was on loan earlier this season.

A club statement confirmed Sayer will go straight into the squad for the play-off chasing outfit's league game at Witham Town this afternoon (3pm).

It read: "Stowmarket Town FC is delighted to announce the signing of Harvey Sayer on a loan deal from Colchester United.

"Sayer, who primarily plays as a left-back or left-winger, has had loan spells at Maldon & Tiptree, Billericay Town, and Needham Market.

"He signed his first professional contract with Colchester United on 11th January 2021, which will keep him at the club until summer 2023.

"He made his English Football League debut on 23rd February 2021, coming on as a late substitute against Exeter City.

"We are pleased to confirm that Harvey will go straight into the match day squad for our game this Saturday against Witham Town.

"We believe his experience and skill will be a valuable addition to our squad, and we are excited to see him play for us.

"We are confident that his talent and previous loan spells will be a great asset to our team during his time with us.

"We are thrilled to have Harvey on board and look forward to seeing him in action on the pitch this Saturday."

Casement laid out to SuffolkNews how he wants to offer a pathway for youth to develop.

Meanwhile, recently-departed midfielder Tevan Allen has signed for higher-league Brightlingsea Regent.