Stowmarket Town defender Joe Jefford has agreed a move to Gorleston.

The experienced centre-back joined the Old Gold & Blacks in the summer of 2019 from Step 3 outfit Leiston along with Tom Bullard.

He has gone on to make 46 appearances for the club during the two Covid-19 disrupted campaigns, scoring seven goals.

Joe Jefford has agreed to join Gorleston. Picture: Richard Marsham

However, Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division outfit Gorleston confirmed at the weekend that Jefford will be turning out for them during the upcoming 2021/22 campaign.

Stowmarket boss Paul Musgrove wrote on Twitter: "Wish you nothing but the best and thank you for everything."

Jefford will link up with another former Stowmarket player on the Norfolk coast, with striker Christy Finch having made the switch last September.

Meanwhile, having announced his departure from Stowmarket in March, full-back Seb Dunbar has rejoined Leiston.

He has become the Suffolk club's fourth addition of the off-season, with more arrivals expected in the near future.

