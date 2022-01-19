The managers of both Stowmarket Town and Walsham-le-Willows described as ‘brilliant’ the prospect of facing their respective opponents in the last 16 of this season’s Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup.

Stowmarket, who defeated Lowestoft Town 2-0 at Greens Meadow, will now welcome Ipswich Town, while Walsham will travel to Needham Market after their 2-1 victory over Whitton United.

A smartly-taken goal from Willie Clemons in the tenth minute and a 25-yard shot that found the top corner from Luke Brown after 57 minutes saw Stowmarket ease past the Trawlerboys.

Willie Clemons opened the scoring for Stowmarket. Picture: Mecha Morton

Stowmarket manager Paul Musgrove said of facing Ipswich, who will concede home advantage, in the tie: “Brilliant. If there’s anyone you want to draw it is Ipswich and hopefully that will bring the crowds down and the club needs it and it will be a good test for us.

“We know a few people at Ipswich and we owe them a couple of favours for things they have done, so it will be a delight to have them down here and hopefully we can put on a performance that will do everyone proud.”

In Tuesday night’s other first-round tie it was Whitton United who took the lead through an Owen Betts penalty awarded for handball, but Matt Collins equalised just before half-time.

Match action from Walsham's win over Whitton. Picture: Hannah Parnell

Kieran Twinn then netted the winner in the second half for Walsham, whose manager Trevor Collins remarked: “I said to the players before the game there was quite an incentive to go through as the winners play Needham Market.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity for us and we are looking forward to it – they are the games you should want to play in on a good quality pitch against top quality opposition.”

Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup revised second-round draw: AFC Sudbury v Mildenhall Town, Bury Town v Felixstowe & Walton Utd, Hadleigh Utd v Lakenheath, Haverhill Rovers v Woodbridge Town, Ipswich Town v Stowmarket Town at Stowmarket Town FC, Kirkley & Pakefield v Long Melford, Leiston v Brantham Athletic, Needham Market v Walsham-le-Willows.

Ties to be played on Tuesday, February 15, kick-offs 7.45pm.