Ipswich Town await Stowmarket Town and Walsham-le-Willows head to FA Trophy giant killers Needham Market after first round of Suffolk Premier Cup action
The managers of both Stowmarket Town and Walsham-le-Willows described as ‘brilliant’ the prospect of facing their respective opponents in the last 16 of this season’s Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup.
Stowmarket, who defeated Lowestoft Town 2-0 at Greens Meadow, will now welcome Ipswich Town, while Walsham will travel to Needham Market after their 2-1 victory over Whitton United.
A smartly-taken goal from Willie Clemons in the tenth minute and a 25-yard shot that found the top corner from Luke Brown after 57 minutes saw Stowmarket ease past the Trawlerboys.
Stowmarket manager Paul Musgrove said of facing Ipswich, who will concede home advantage, in the tie: “Brilliant. If there’s anyone you want to draw it is Ipswich and hopefully that will bring the crowds down and the club needs it and it will be a good test for us.
“We know a few people at Ipswich and we owe them a couple of favours for things they have done, so it will be a delight to have them down here and hopefully we can put on a performance that will do everyone proud.”
In Tuesday night’s other first-round tie it was Whitton United who took the lead through an Owen Betts penalty awarded for handball, but Matt Collins equalised just before half-time.
Kieran Twinn then netted the winner in the second half for Walsham, whose manager Trevor Collins remarked: “I said to the players before the game there was quite an incentive to go through as the winners play Needham Market.
“It’s a brilliant opportunity for us and we are looking forward to it – they are the games you should want to play in on a good quality pitch against top quality opposition.”
Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup revised second-round draw: AFC Sudbury v Mildenhall Town, Bury Town v Felixstowe & Walton Utd, Hadleigh Utd v Lakenheath, Haverhill Rovers v Woodbridge Town, Ipswich Town v Stowmarket Town at Stowmarket Town FC, Kirkley & Pakefield v Long Melford, Leiston v Brantham Athletic, Needham Market v Walsham-le-Willows.
Ties to be played on Tuesday, February 15, kick-offs 7.45pm.