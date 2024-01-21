Stowmarket Town player-manager David ‘Bart’ Lorimer was left frustrated but far from downbeat after seeing his side lose out 3-2 at home to Wroxham to continue their winless season in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division.

Saturday’s defeat left the Old Gold & Blacks with just four points from 22 matches and seven points from Grays Athletic above them outside the relegation zone having now played four games more.

In front of a crowd of 391, with the game one of only a handful of fixtures across the area to beat the cold snap, Ryan Miles’ 16th minute low finish had given the visitors a deserved interval lead with Stow unable to call Ollie Sutton into action.

Stowmarket Town player-manager David ‘Bart’ Lorimer believes there are plenty of positives to take from their recent performances Picture: Mark Westley

But a spirited second half followed from Lorimer’s side where their defensive frailties ultimately saw them end the contest empty handed.

Colchester United loanee Ewan Gordon-Clement drew them level in the 50th minute as he cleverly provided the flick to guide Bobby Rea’s cross in at the far post.

However, Harley Black restored the Yachtsmen’s lead within five minutes with a low finish from the edge of the box following a counter-attack, and Miles made it 3-1 on 69 when he was able to chest down a cross and work room for a cross-goal strike.

Ewan Gordan-Clement turns in Bobby Rea’s cross to make the score 1-1 Picture: Mecha Morton

Ipswich Town loanee Seth O’Neill roused the home support when he turned in Dylan Kirk’s hanging cross from close range with 18 minutes to play, but despite their late pressure Stow could not find an equaliser.

Lorimer felt his young side should have had two penalties in that period with the ball bouncing up onto Joao Rangel’s arm as he looked to clear while he also felt Gordon-Clement was cearly held back after getting past a shielding block.

Despite this, he was left focusing on the positives from another encouraging performance, with the scoreline in start contrast to the 6-1 defeat suffered under Richard Wilkins’ tenure to the same opponents back in October.

"It was really frustrating, we had some good chances,” he said.

Ipswich Town loanee Seth O’Neill scored his first goal for the club Picture: Mecha Morton

“We can't blame referees every week but it just seems like when you're at the bottom you don't get the run of luck.

"We definitely should have had two penalties which were not given.

"It just seems to be happening to us a lot but we can't blame referees, it's just part of the game.

Stowmarket players call for a handball in the penalty area Picture: Mecha Morton

"There are so many positives to come, we've got a very, very young squad that we're building. It's not going to happen overnight but we've definitely massively improved.

"The boys are scoring good goals and playing free-flowing football.

"It's not all negative, there are so many positives to keep taking from the way the boys are adapting and playing.

“But with that, at this level having so many youngsters it's a little bit of experience taking a foul here and there and just pulling a shirt or stopping a break that are killing us a little bit at the moment.

"But it is a lot more positive and there are so many positives to take, like we're growing and building. And every team we play can see we're not just there to be whipping boys, we're up a fight, they can play some very good football, it just hasn't fallen for us yet."

Stowmarket’s next assignment sees them travel to a Bury Town side on Saturday (3pm) unbeaten in their last eight matches with six victories, ahead of the Blues playing at home to Redbridge on Tuesday (7.45pm).

And Lorimer believes they can take heart from how close they have been in recent games, having scored at least twice in each of their last four games.

"Everyone can see we're heading in the right direction,” he said.

"Today we played Wroxham and we got slapped by them earlier in the season and arguably we had some very good chances to nick something from the game, if not go and win it.

"It just goes to show the boys are playing with confidence and that's what I like and we'll take that away to Bury and we're not going to roll over.

“We'll go and give them a good game and we'll do that to anyone.”

He also confirmed that goalkeeper James Askew, who was their top appearance-maker this term with 23 outings since a summer move after graduating from AFC Sudbury’s academy, has now left the club.

"He's left on mutual terms. James is a great lad and has been a great servant,” he said.

"Charlie's (De Lara Bell) come in who is a local boy and he speaks a lot to the backline and is good with his feet.

"James is a great, great shot-stopper and sometimes you need to change it up with something a bit different."