Stowmarket Town followed up yesterday's impressive 4-1 win at Hullbridge Sports by announcing a new signing.

Former Bury Town and AFC Sudbury defender/midfielder Tevan Allen is the player that has put pen to paper, arriving at Greens Meadow from fellow Pitching In Isthmian League North Division outfit Coggeshall Town.

Allen has made seven appearances for the Seed Growers this term, the last of which came during a 4-1 defeat to Canvey Island on September 25.

Tevan Allen has linked up with Stowmarket Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

Speaking to the club's website, Stowmarket manager Paul Musgrove said: “(I would) like to welcome to Tev to the club, a player I have admired for a long time.

"I am really happy to welcome him to the club and work with him going forward. Tev has played over 200 games at this level and his experience and desire will help us improve on our start to the season."

Meanwhile, the victory at Hullbridge owed much to the performance of George Bugg, who helped himself to a hat-trick. Midfielder Jack Ainsley was the other player on target for the Old Gold & Blacks at Lower Road.

The result has left Musgrove's side eighth in the early season standings with a return of 11 points from their first six fixtures.

