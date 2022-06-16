Stowmarket Town manager Paul Musgrove is delighted to have seen Tommy Smith rejoin the club on a permanent basis.

The youngster impressed during his eight Pitching In Isthmian League North Division outings for the Old Gold & Blacks last term, having signed on loan from Ipswich Town in early April.

The Bury St Edmunds-raised left-back returned to his parent club at the end of the campaign, but last month he learned that his expiring contract was not to be renewed and that he would be released as a free agent by the EFL League One outfit.

Tommy Smith has joined Stowmarket Town after being released by Ipswich Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

And his availability attracted the attention of Musgrove, who believes Smith will bounce back from his Ipswich disappointment.

"Tommy is a quiet lad who is unassuming. He got on with his job when he joined us and is quite an old school left-back in a lot of ways," said Musgrove, who yesterday secured the services of Natty Stewart and Luke Hipkin from Mildenhall Town and AFC Sudbury respectively.

"He's mature beyond his years, took all of the information we passed him on board and was really respectful of everyone at the club.

"Every week he was at least eight out of 10 and that comes down to the steely determination he has got.

"I've not doubt he'll get back to where he needs to be and we're keen to play a part in that. As a club and as a manager we take great pride in helping young lads to progress in the game."