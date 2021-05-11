Stowmarket Town have secured the services of Anthony Spyrou.

The forward rose through the ranks at Norwich City and was part of the side that reached the FA Youth Cup quarter-finals in 2018, partnering current Canaries striker Adam Idah in attack.

However, following a loan spell in the National League with Chesterfield, Spyrou's contract at Carrow Road was cancelled six months early by mutual consent in December 2019.

Anthony Spyrou (left) has signed for Stowmarket Town after talks with manager Paul Musgrove (right) (47047513)

A month later it was announced that the frontman had returned to his native Essex, dropping down to Step 6 with Holland FC in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South.

Speaking at the time to the Chelmsford and Mid Essex Times, Holland manager Paul Phelan explained: "To be truthful, he should be playing at a much higher level, in front of big crowds. But things haven't worked out for him in the pro game and, to his great credit, he just wants to be happy.

"He's been homesick and hasn't enjoyed living far away, in hotels and flats. He wants to be back in the area, near his parents and girlfriend, and I admire him for being so honest.

"People will suggest he's unambitious but he's just a really decent, grounded lad who wants to be happy. He wants to be near his family and there's nothing big-time about him.

"After being in the pro game, he could have looked down his nose at non-league football but nothing could be further from the truth."

Spyrou went on to score nine goals in 14 appearances for the Dulwich Road club, but he will now begin his ascent back up the pyramid with Stowmarket.

Manager Paul Musgrove said: “Anthony is a lad with great pedigree, his history with Norwich up to the 23s is there to be seen.

“Obviously he’s taken a little bit of a knock in confidence when he went out on loan and didn’t get the chances he deserved.

“Like many lads, he went back and played with his mates at Holland and tried to enjoy the game.

“It was a football connection, somebody at another club, James Bloomfield at Whitton, gave me the insight into him.

“Once I’d had the insight into him and went and met him, it was clear that he’s hopefully a lad who can get going again and propel himself up and see how far he can get.

“It’s exciting for Stowmarket to have someone of Anthony’s calibre and potential with us.”

News of Spyrou's arrival has come on the back of James Bradbrook and Ollie Brown both agreeing to remain at Greens Meadow for the upcoming 2021/22 campaign.

Goalkeeper Bradbrook has been an ever present in between the sticks for Stowmarket since signing permanently in 2019, having previously been at the club during a loan spell two years earlier.

Bradbrook has made 71 appearances and has registered more than 30 clean sheets during that time.

Defender Brown, meanwhile, will enter a fifth consecutive season with Stow, having joined ahead of the club’s return to the Premier Division in 2017.

Brown wore the captain’s armband during Stow’s unbeaten league campaign in 2019/20 and has featured 140 times for the first team.

The full-back’s 2020/21 season was cut short in September when he suffered a fractured fibula while in action, but he is expected to make a full recovery in time for the start of next term.

“Bradders is one of the best goalkeepers in the area,” added Musgrove. “In Potts (Danny Potter), he has one of the best goalkeeping coaches in the area too.

“He has continued to improve and progress as a goalkeeper while he’s been here.

“Browny has been outstanding for the club ever since he signed. He is a great person to have around the club.”

