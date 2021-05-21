Stowmarket Town manager Paul Musgrove has made his second signing of the summer in the form of Kane Munday.

The left-sided player, who joins from Barking, has followed ex-Norwich City youngster Anthony Spyrou through the entrance door at Greens Meadow.

Munday re-signed for AFC Sudbury in July 2020 following a stint at lower-league Halstead Town.

Kane Munday has joined Stowmarket Town from AFC Sudbury. Picture: Mecha Morton

He made a total of seven appearances for Mark Morsley's men during the curtailed 2020/21 campaign – scoring one goal – before linking up with Barking in the Isthmian League South Central Division.

However, he had just one outing for the Blues before Covid-19 put paid to a second consecutive season.

Stow boss Paul Musgrove said: When Seb (Dunbar) left, it was important, as much as anywhere else, to get a left-back in.

Kane Munday and Stowmarket Town manager Paul Musgrove

“It’s great to get someone in of Kane’s quality. He’s been brought up well at Sudbury’s academy and went to Barking and roughed it up a bit there.

“He’s an honest lad and sees what we’re trying to do as a club. He will add quality to us and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

