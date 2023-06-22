Needham Market have announced experienced attacking midfielder Tevan Allen as their third summer signing, writes Drew Kendall.

The 26-year-old, whose career began at Yeovil Town, has already accumulated more than 350 appearances at Step 3-4 of the non-league pyramid and joins following ending last season with equivalent level Essex club Brightlingsea Regent.

Allen is a familiar face on the Suffolk scene though having had two spells at Bury Town as well as representing AFC Sudbury and Stowmarket Town, the latter who he left part-way through last season.

Tevan Allen has made Needham Market his next destination in Suffolk, following his recent spell at Stowmarket Town Picture: Mecha Morton

But he revealed the chance to join Kevin Horlock’s side in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central Division was one he jumped at.

“Needham was one of those teams I’ve always wanted to play for, one of the big clubs in Suffolk and one of the teams I’ve had my eye on from last season,” he said.

“This is a club that’s been in around this league that I knew I’d love to play for and knew if they came calling it was for one, nice to be recognised, and secondly it was exactly what I wanted so it fell into place when I spoke to them.”

Needham’s assistant manager, Tom Rothery, said: “Tev adds depth to the squad with his versatility to play three positions, he has a good character and above all else is a winner.”

The move sees him link up again with former Stow left-back or wing-back Tommy Smith, with the Ipswich Town Academy product also a new signing at Bloomfields along striker Jamie Smith (Sheringham).

When asked what Needham fans could expect from him, Allen said: “A player that is very passionate, a player that’s got hunger, drive, desire, a nice player off the pitch but very nasty on it, which I think is sometimes a good thing.

“I think they lacked that a bit last year from what I heard, so I’d liked to bring that.”

He expressed it was the opportunity to play with players such as club captain Keiran Morphew and Kyle Hammond, that he previously had not had chance to play with before, that rubber-stamped his decision.

Allen also said it was the Marketmen’s recent success in cup competitions, including last season’s club record run to the first round proper of the Emirates FA Cup – bowing out at League One Burton Albion – that was a catalyst for him signing.

He said: “Any club that is successful makes me hungry, any achievements, whether it’s little achievements or big achievements.

“I look forward to playing and showing ambitions. I also know that they underachieved last year, and so hopefully I can come in and add to that and help the club get to where they want to be.

“Get forward in cup games and get into the play-offs and try and go up, as I think that’s a really good target.”

Meanwhile, there has been no further updates on whether former Ipswich Town professional Ross Crane has been able to complete a move to Needham’s Suffolk divisional rivals Leiston. The transfer is currently being held up by the clubs being required to agree compensation for his development, due to him being under the age of 24.

Leiston, who lost in the play-offs to Nuneaton Borough, have announced former Needham player Joe Marsden is staying with the club after signing a new deal for Darren Eadie and Chris Wigger’s side.