Needham Market, Stowmarket Town and Newmarket Town have been handed home advantage on their road to Wembley in the Isuzu FA Trophy and FA Vase while there are away trips for Diss Town and Ely City.

A late winner from Ed Upson at Chatham Town on Saturday sealed a 1-0 victory for Paul Musgrove's Stowmarket side to ensure a club record run in the FA Trophy continued into at least the third round qualifying stage.

Following today's lunchtime draw they are set to go up against higher-league opposition at Greens Meadow on October 8 in Mickleover (3pm).

The FA Isuzu Vase trophy which along with the FA Trophy will be contested for once again in a showepiece final at Wembley Stadium Picture: (Dan Griffey) FA

As it happens the Derbyshire-based side were in Suffolk at the weekend, losing 2-0 at Needham Market in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central.

Their upcoming opponents currently lie in mid-table having a mixed opening record of three wins, two draws and three defeats since their summer lateral transfer from the Northern League.

Kevin Horlock's Needham Market side memorably reached the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy last season, eventually bowing out at home to Stockport County.

Diss Town celebrate their opening goal in the 2-2 draw with Histon on Saturday which they won on penalties to set up a tie at Whittlesey Athletic Picture: Mark Bullimore

And the Marketmen will kick off their next attempt at a long run in the competition back at Bloomfields against divisional rivals Stourbridge.

Needham have already beaten the west Midlands outfit on home turf this season, recording a 3-1 league victory against them on August 20.

The winners of the third round qualifying ties will be set to be boosted by £2,450 in prize money with losing teams also taking £625.

After Saturday's second qualifying round ties there are just a quartet of sides from SuffolkNews' area remaining, but of those only Newmarket Town will have home advantage in the first round proper on October 22 (3pm).

Michael Shinn's side, who were 3-2 winners at home to Great Yarmouth Town on Saturday, will go up against a Romford outfit at The Tristel Stadium who were relegated from Step 4 last season.

Their visitors have made a strong start to life in the Essex Senior League Premier Division, winning three of their opening four matches, losing the other, to lie eighth with games in hand.

Diss Town's reward for beating higher-league Histon on penalties at Brewers Green Lane on Saturday is a trip to fellow Thurlow Nunn League First Division North outfit Whittlesey Athletic.

The Tangerines will go into the first round proper tie having already tasted victory against their hosts this term, having kicked off the season with a 2-1 victory against them at Brewers Green Lane.

Tom Baird and Kyle Baker were on target on August 13 in a match which saw the visitors end with 10 men.

Ely City, who won their local derby tie with Mildenhall Town on penalties at the weekend, will travel to Burnham-on-Crouch to face lower-league Burnham Ramblers.

Their opponents currently sit a point off top spot in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South having won seven and drew one of their 11 matches so far, though teams below them have several games in hand.

The prize fund for winning clubs in the first round proper is £825 with losing teams also taking £250 as well as a share of the gate receipts.