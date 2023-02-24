A five-star performance from Needham Market on Tuesday night saw them begin their Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup defence in style with a 5-0 win against Felixstowe & Walton United, earning praise from manager Kevin Horlock, writes Drew Kendall.

The higher-league Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central hosts went into the game off the back of a 3-1 home defeat in the league to Ilkeston Town on Saturday.

The reverse at the weekend saw recent attacking addition Luke Brown net his maiden Needham goal, but marked a sixth defeat in seven league outings for the Marketmen.

Needham Market players celebrate a goal in a 5-0 win against Felixstowe & Walton United Picture: Ben Pooley

On Tuesday, Horlock’s side started brightly and broke the deadlock from a smart counter-attack after 15 minutes.

Luke Ingram backed up his brace in a 2-0 win over AFC Rushden & Diamonds at home the previous Tuesday with a first half hat-trick, added to a second half free-kick from recent signing Dylan Williams, his first goal for the club, and a late goal for substitute Seth Chambers.

Needham boss Horlock said: “It was really comfortable, it was a good game for us.

“Obviously people built it up as a banana skin, which I get, they’re doing quite well in their league, obviously we’ve been struggling.

“It was nice to score five goals, get a clean sheet and in the end it looked a little bit like a training game.

“I still think we should have scored more, but I’ll take five.

Needham Market's new signing Luke Brown celebrates scoring his first goal for the club against Ilkeston Town Picture: Ben Pooley

“This is a competition that we’re holders of for the last two years and we want to win it again.”

When asked about tomorrow’s trip to 19th-placed Bedford Town, who are two places and two points behind Needham having played four games fewer, Horlock outlined the importance of returning to Suffolk with all three points.

“Saturday’s massive, we’ve got 14 15 games, they’re all cup finals. obviously when we’re playing teams in and around us in the bottom four it does put that added spice to it because they’re like a proverbial six-pointer, so Saturday’s huge,” he said.

“We’ll be missing Patch (Patrick Brothers, suspended), I thought he was brilliant again tonight.

Needham Market manager Kevin Horlock was pleased with his side's performance on Tuesday Picture: Ben Pooley

“We’re going in good spirits, everyone knows our record that we’ve been poor away from home this year, but obviously they’re not on a great run themselves, I think they’ve lost tonight as well.

“We know exactly what to expect and we’ll go there to win the game, not just to not lose, and it’ll be a massive three points if we do.”

Defender Dan Morphew remains a doubt for tomorrow, due to injury, but Horlock confirmed Ross Crane will be back available after being unable to make Tuesday’s game.

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Premier Cup will be announced on BBC Radio Suffolk during their Saturday afternoon sports programme.

Holders Needham are joined in the draw by Leiston, AFC Sudbury, Lowestoft Town, Stowmarket Town, Bury Town, Ipswich Wanderers and Long Melford.

Marketwomen reach fifth straight semi-final

Needham Market racked up a 7-0 victory at lower-league Beccles Town to maintain the club’s run of reaching the semi-finals of the MH Goals Suffolk Women’s Cup in every season since they were formed.

Needham Market Women's Lois Balfour opens the scoring against Beccles Town in their Suffolk Women's Cup quater-final victory Picture: Ben Pooley

A fifth straight semi-final will see Warren Lewis-Claxton’s side, who were beaten in last season’s final by AFC Sudbury, go up against East Bergholt United at Bloomfields on March 26 (2pm).

Sunday’s quarter-final saw both Jodie Sharp and Molly Hall end with two goals each.

Fellow substitute Eva Hubbard scored direct from a corner while captain Lois Balfour and Nicole Pannifer both also got their names on the scoresheet.

Needham turn their attention to another cup competition this weekend with a trip to Fakenham Town in the Eastern Region Women’s League Cup on Sunday (2pm).

The third round encounter sees the Premier Division high-flyers go up against a Division One North side lying second from bottom, albeit with a couple of games in hand on their relegation rivals.