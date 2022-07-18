A number of clubs in the area have decided to call off or move their pre-season friendlies scheduled for tomorrow due to soaring temperatures, citing protecting player, supporter and volunteer welfare.

Amid forecasts of up to 40C in Suffolk tomorrow, Diss Town, Ely City, Felixstowe & Walton United, Mildenhall Town, Newmarket Town, Soham Town Rangers, Stowmarket Town and Walsham-le-Willows have all postponed or cancelled their Tuesday matches. Hadleigh United, Haverhill Borough and Haverhill Rovers are among the sides now not travelling on the planned date.

Stowmarket Town are among the latest clubs to take the decision to not go ahead with playing tomorrow night.

Footballs will remain stationary at a number of clubs that had scheduled pre-season fixtures for Tuesday due to safety concerns amid the heatwave Picture: Barry Goodwin

The Pitching In Isthmian League North Division club were due to host a Colchester United XI at Greens Meadow and had promoted the game on their Twitter account at 7.30am. But a tweet from their club account two hours later at 9.30am revealed it has now been postponed, pending a new date.

Mildenhall Town were due to host equivalent-level Histon tomorrow at their Riverside Stadium ground but announced on Saturday evening it was being moved back to Wednesday (7.45pm).

Felixstowe & Walton United's home game with lower-league Hadleigh United will also no longer take place tomorrow with the clubs hoping to be able to reschedule for later this week.

Stowmarket Town's Greens Meadow was due to host a Colchester United XI on Tuesday but the clubs are now looking for a new date Picture: Mecha Morton

A tweet from the Seasiders, posted yesterday evening, read: "Tuesday's home pre-season fixture v Hadleigh United has been cancelled due to the forecast for extreme heat.

"The health and well-being of our players and volunteers has to come first.

"We are currently attempting to schedule a replacement fixture for later in the week."

But new Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division team Soham Town Rangers will no longer take on lower-league Haverhill Borough this pre-season with tomorrow's scheduled match having bitten the dust.

Lloyd Groves and Matt Clemenets' Greens, who have just revealed six new signings, will return to action on Saturday when they host Real Bedford (3.30pm).

Diss Town have also decided to scrap their midweek fixture, which was due to be at home to Easton, tomorrow.

A tweet on the club's account read: "Tuesday’s pre-season match against @eastonfc has been called off due to the mini heatwave. Next match for @DissTownFC will be this Friday with a trip to @BecclesFC 7pm KO."

Meanwhile, Walsham-le-Willows have moved their home match with Godmanchester Rovers back 24 hours, now kicking off on Wednesday (7.45pm), which is the same situation for Newmarket Town's home game with higher-league Wroxham.

Ely City were still due to welcome higher-league Biggelswade Town tomorrow until a tweet at 10.05am revealed that match is also off.

It read: "Tuesday night's scheduled home game against @BiggleswadeFc1 is CANCELLED we are looking to arrange another friendly for Wednesday and will update you as soon as possible."

Haverhill Rovers will no longer travel to FC Clacton tomorrow after the hosting club announced on Saturday the fixture had been cancelled.

However, there appears to be at least one game still going ahead in the county tomorrow.

AFC Sudbury are due to host higher-league Needham Market at The MEL Group Stadium (7.45pm).

The temperature at kick-off at Sudbury is forecast to be around 30C, according to The Met Office.