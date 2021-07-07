Needham Market have confirmed two new signings, in former Colchester United professional Tariq Issa and AFC Sudbury Academy graduate Tom Maycock.

SuffolkNews revealed yesterday how attacking midfielder Maycock was set to be confirmed as Kevin Horlock's next new addition, with the player saying he is looking forward to testing himself at a higher level.

But for forward or winger Issa the level and club is already familiar having had a loan spell at Bloomfields under Richard Wilkins early in the 2018/19 season.

Tariq Issa and Tom Maycock has both been confirmed as Needham Market players for the 2021/22 season Picture: Needham Market FC

Issa had been with Colchester United since the age of 12 prior to being released in July 2020.

He had signed a four-year contract with the Sky Bet League Two club in July 2015, before agreeing a new four-year deal 12 months later.

Issa made four senior appearances for Colchester's first team, the first as a half-time substitute in an EFL Trophy tie against Southampton Under-23s in October 2016.

Tariq Issa in action for Needham Market during his loan spell in November 2018 Picture: Ben Pooley

His Football League debut came in August 2017 as a substitute against Luton Town and was added to again in the same season, as well as a further EFL Trophy appearance.

former Needham boss Wilkins had said of signing the then 20-year-old on loan: "He is an attacking central midfielder who can play behind the front man, the number eight or out wide. He adds more depth in those areas."

Issa had scored a 25-yard rocket against Needham Market in pre-season, which Wilkins said demonstrated what he can bring to the team.

Maycock classes himself as an attacking left-sided player who can also play as a number 10 behind a striker.

New Needham Market signing Tom Maycock converts a penalty for AFC Sudbury Picture: Richard Marsham

He was a regular member of the AFC Sudbury side who play at a level lower in the non-league pyramid than Needham - ending as the Yellows' top scorer in the Covid-curtailed 2019/20 campaign with 12 goals from 36 appearances.

Before he recently resigned at AFC, former Needham boss Mark Morsley believed he had got Maycock to commit to another season at Sudbury and said: “I am so pleased he is going to stay.

“It goes back to early October 2017 when I watched the under-18s on a Thursday night. I went round to the dugout and asked Lawsy (Danny Laws, academy director) who this lad was and it was Tom. I could see he was going to be a player and I’ve been a big fan since then.

“He’s got everything to be a great player and he gives me some good options.

“He plays out wide, but a couple of seasons ago we played him through the middle and he dealt with it. We know he can play anywhere across that frontline.”

Maycock and Issa become signings number three and four for Horlock as he looks to build a revamped squad, following the departures of captain Gareth Heath, Joe Marsden and Adam Mills.

Andy Fennell and Kyle Hammond had been confirmed as his first two new additions.

