George Bugg is the latest player to have committed himself to Stowmarket Town for the 2021/22 season.

The striker returned for a second spell at Greens Meadow in October last year, joining on dual-registration terms from higher league Brightlingsea Regent.

Bugg scored two goals in six games on his return to the club, before the camapign was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

George Bugg with Stowmarket manager Paul Musgrove. Picture: Stowmarket Town FC (47581724)

He topped the scoring charts for Stow with 19 goals in the club’s Thurlow Nunn League First Division title-winning season in 2016/17, before moving on to play for Walsham-le-Willows, Witham Town and Brightlingsea.

“Buggy’s been with the club before and then went off to learn his trade elsewhere,” Stow manager Paul Musgrove said.

“He showed his qualities and earned his stripes at Walsham, Witham and Brightlingsea and came back with a good record.

“We feel with his pace, strength and positive attitude he offers us a different dimension to the other forwards we have at the club.

“Since he’s come back to the club, Covid has hit and he’s not had much time to show his qualities, but I’m sure he will get the chance to do so when we move up to Step 4 next season.”

